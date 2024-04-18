Cory-Rawson High School Holding Community Day

(From Cory-Rawson High School)

Cory-Rawson High School will hold its fourth annual Community Day on Friday, April 26, 2024.

The purpose of Community Day is to strengthen our students’ connection with our local community – on our school campus and in the villages of Mt. Cory, Jenera, and Rawson.

Staff members will lead student teams to each of the village parks throughout the morning performing acts of service including clean-up, painting, and landscaping.

The afternoon will focus on our school community with students and staff enjoying games and snacks. Our students and staff working alongside community leaders makes us #HornetStrong.