Cory-Rawson Holds Event To Connect With Families And Community

(From Cory-Rawson Local Schools)

Cory-Rawson Elementary School hosted families on Friday, May 16, 2025 for its second annual “Habit Hop”. The purpose of this event is to connect with our families and community while sharing and reinforcing the seven habits that are the foundation of the school’s Leader in Me initiative.

The event began with a picnic lunch at which families enjoyed the beautiful weather and outdoors. Later in the day, families made their way through seven stations, one of each of the habits.

The habits include: Being proactive; beginning with the end in mind; putting first things first; thinking win-win; seeking first to understand; then be understood; synergizing; and, “sharpening the saw”.

There was an activity at each station to reinforce the habit and families were assisted by staff and high school student volunteers.

Our “Habit Hop” was planned by the staff Lighthouse Team with assistance from our student Lighthouse Team. Thanks to The Findlay-Hancock Community Foundation for their support of this event.