Cory-Rawson Local Schools ‘Amazing Shake’ Winner

(From Cory-Rawson Local Schools)

Congratulations to our 2024 Amazing Shake winner Knikki McNeil!

Knikki was joined in the third round by Noah Phillips, Connor Reese, and our celebrity emcee Corey King.

We received so many compliments on our seventh graders’ skills throughout the first two rounds!

A big thank-you to our guest judges and volunteers (over 50 of them!) and to Mrs. Lee, Mrs. Schulte, Mr. Lee and Mrs. Hosler for coordinating such an impactful event!

The Amazing Shake teaches students that manners, discipline, respect, and how to conduct themselves in a professional environment are all important parts of life.

At Cory-Rawson Junior High, students learned the mechanics of a proper handshake, as well as how to communicate effectively so that they can present themselves exceptionally well in various situations today and in the future.