Cory-Rawson Local Schools Holds ‘Amazing Shake’ Event

(From Cory-Rawson Local Schools)

Cory-Rawson Local Schools held its third annual Amazing Shake event on March 26, 2025. The Amazing Shake gives seventh grade students an opportunity to be authentically assessed on skills from their year-long Thrive class. Thrive is based on the district’s Portrait of a Hornet attributes of communication, relationship-building, critical thinking, and resilience.

All seventh graders begin the day in the first round, the Gauntlet. Featuring 20 stations, students perform a variety of impromptu tasks including problem-solving, solving a customer service issue, responding to a rude restaurant server, making a medical appointment via phone, and a variety of interviews. Volunteer community partners from a number of companies and organizations judge each station.

Eleven students advanced to the second round during which students mingled with judges while eating appetizers. Hanna’Qmori Davis, Dale Jamison, and Lilly Reese moved on to the final round. Emceed by Sheriff Mike Cortez, the final round took place in the auditorium where the finalists were interviewed by Sheriff Cortez in front of the junior high student body and three judges.

Congratulations to Hanna’Qmori Davis who was named the winner of the 2025 Cory-Rawson Amazing Shake. She is the daughter of Kelly Davis. Hanna said, “This is such an honor. I’m so happy to be here.”