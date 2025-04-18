Cory-Rawson Local Schools Holds Community Day

(From Cory-Rawson Local Schools)

The sixth annual CRHS Community Day took our students and staff across the district and beyond. Community Day brings service learning to life for all of our students in grades 7 through 12.

Several students and staff members assisted crews in the Mount Cory, Jenera, and Rawson village parks, Motter Park, and Oakwoods Nature Preserve with clean-up activities. A number of students visited residents at Willow Ridge Nursing Home, Serenity Springs, and Sunrise of Findlay to assist with art projects and other activities. High school band students performed for residents at Serenity Springs.

On our school campus, students assisted with landscaping tasks and adding art to our hallways. High school and elementary school reading buddies met to share their favorite books. The Easter Bunny led an Easter Egg hunt for our elementary school students.

Two crews of students and staff visited neighboring schools and area police and fire departments, “stinging them with kindness” by delivering treats baked by our foods classes.

Thanks to a grant from The Findlay Hancock County Community Foundation for making our Community Day such a success.