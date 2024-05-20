Cory-Rawson Local Schools Recognizes Business Partners

(From Cory-Rawson Local Schools)

The Cory-Rawson Local School District Board of Education recognized Autokiniton’s Bluffton plant and Masterpiece Signs and Graphics for their strong support of the district’s schools at their May meeting. The companies were honored as part of the Ohio School Boards Association’s (OSBA) 2024 Business Honor Roll program.

The program gives school districts a way to say “thanks” to local businesses and recognize them for their valuable contributions to schools.

“Autokiniton’s Bluffton Plant has been very generous to families in our district.” said Brent Thomas, board president.

“The employees have generously donated backpacks and lunch bags to students at the start of the school year and have provided Christmas gifts to families in our school who are in need. Autokiniton is also a strong partner with our career development efforts.”

Thomas shared, “Masterpiece Signs and Graphics has worked closely with Cory-Rawson for many years to ensure our brand and signage is professional. This year, Masterpiece designed, produced, and installed our Distinguished Alumni Hall of Fame display. Additionally, the company made a donation toward the project and supports other projects throughout the school.”