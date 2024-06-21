Cory-Rawson Presents Green & Gold Apple Awards
(From Cory-Rawson Local Schools)
At their meeting this evening, our Board of Education recognized Green & Gold Apple winners.
Congratulations to these Hornets for their achievements over the 2023-2024 school year:
Emma Garver – Educators Rising, placed in top 10 for humanities lesson planning and delivery at state
Trevor Hibbard – Educators Rising, placed in top 10 for impromptu speaking at state
Hannah Fornof – HOSA – Future Health Professional, placed 2nd in medical reading at state
Lane Banner – FFA State Degree
Becca Ludwig – FFA State Degree, FFA 2nd Place State Agricultural Processing Proficiency
Hunter Niese – FFA State Degree
Adam Warren – FFA State Degree
CRHS Concert Band – Superior rating at state OMEA adjudicated event
Mackenzie Wellington – OMEA All-State Concert Band
Chris Leuthold – OHSVCA Lifetime Achievement Award
Keegan Puthoff – OHSAA State Track Qualifier (300m hurdles)