Cory-Rawson Schools Designated As Purple Star Schools

(From Cory-Rawson Local Schools)

The Ohio Department of Education and Workforce (ODEW) has selected both Cory-Rawson Elementary School and Cory-Rawson High School as Purple Star Schools for its 2025 class.

Purple Star Schools show a strong commitment to students and families connected to our nation’s military.

ODEW shared that the state’s Purple Star Advisory Board established strict criteria in order for schools to be considered for the designation and both of the Cory-Rawson schools met those standards.

Cory-Rawson superintendent Jay Clark said, “We are proud to support military families who are currently part of the Cory-Rawson community or making a transition to our schools.”

Families of current or potential Cory-Rawson students who are military-involved can visit the district’s military resource webpage and are encouraged to discuss needs with our military family liaisons, Mrs. Roberts at Cory-Rawson Elementary School and Mrs. Barnhart at Cory-Rawson High School.

State superintendent Stephen Dackin states that, “The Purple Star award signifies your school’s demonstrated commitment to serving these students and families.”