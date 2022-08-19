Cory-Rawson Weight Room Named After Fallen Officer

The Cory-Rawson weight room was dedicated as the Dominic M. Francis Weight Room (The Dom) ahead of the football opener against Bluffton Friday night.

In the video below we talk with AD Caleb Scott about how much Dom meant to both communities.

Dom was a police officer for Bluffton and coach and substitute teacher for his alma mater of Cory-Rawson.

“Everyone thought of the weight room when they thought of Dom and it just made sense to dedicate this in his name,” Scott said.

“It’s something that will continue to allow his legacy to live on here at Cory-Rawson.”

Officer Francis was placing stop sticks on Interstate 75 in Blufton on March 31st in an effort to end a pursuit of a stolen car when he was struck and killed by the fleeing vehicle.