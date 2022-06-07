Local News WFIN Top Story 

Council Approves Resolution To Remove FirstEnergy Name

Cleveland City Council approved an emergency resolution calling for FirstEnergy’s name to be removed from Cleveland Browns stadium.

In a 16-1 vote, the council cited the company’s role in a bribery scheme now under federal investigation.

Cleveland city councilman Michael Polensek spoke before the vote.

 

 

The vote does not mean FirstEnergy’s name will be removed, as the utility has a naming rights deal with the Browns.

The vote serves more as an official statement by the city council.

 