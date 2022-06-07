Council Approves Resolution To Remove FirstEnergy Name
Cleveland City Council approved an emergency resolution calling for FirstEnergy’s name to be removed from Cleveland Browns stadium.
In a 16-1 vote, the council cited the company’s role in a bribery scheme now under federal investigation.
Cleveland city councilman Michael Polensek spoke before the vote.
The vote does not mean FirstEnergy’s name will be removed, as the utility has a naming rights deal with the Browns.
The vote serves more as an official statement by the city council.