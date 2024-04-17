Counselors Available To Students After Hoax/Swatting Incident

(From Findlay High School)

FHS Students-

There is a wellness space set up at FHS for students today (Wednesday). This will be available all day. Students who wish to visit with a counselor will have the opportunity to do so.

If you feel you could benefit from talking with someone about yesterday’s events, please know that this opportunity is available to you for support.

I am so proud of how the staff and students responded to the hoax/swatting incident yesterday. While I hope we never experience an incident like this again, your cooperation, patience, and attentiveness were critical in ensuring the safety of all students.

Students should check their emails and Remind messages for more specific information on how to access the wellness space.

Have a great day and GO TROJANS!

Mrs. Simon