County Fairs Back On, Under COVID-19 Guidelines

State health officials are releasing guidelines for county fairs this summer.

They’ll be allowed to feature rides, animals and food vendors if safety precautions are followed.

The precautions include social distancing and requiring masks when necessary.

Food vendors must also adhere to the same COVID-19 requirements as restaurants.

The rules apply to both county and independent fairs.

Grandstands will be limited to half their seating capacity.

The state will be providing fairs some money to complete safety upgrades.

The Hancock County Fair Board says it will meet soon to review the new guidelines and begin to determine their next steps.