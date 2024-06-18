County Fairs Getting Financial Boost From The State

(ONN) – County fairs across Ohio are getting a financial boost from the state.

State leaders are announcing $10 million in grants to support 94 county and independent fairs.

Almost every county fair is getting a little more than $100,000.

The money will go toward a variety of projects, including new grandstands, renovating the restrooms and improving accessibility.

The Paulding County Fair kicked off the 2024 fair season on June 8, and the season will wrap up on October 12 with the Fairfield County Fair.

The Putnam County Fair will be June 24-29 while the Hancock County Fair will run August 27 – September 2.

See the full list of county fairs by clicking here.