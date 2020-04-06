County Holds Steady At 14 Confirmed Coronavirus Cases

Hancock Public Health on Monday said they had no additional confirmed cases of coronavirus to report.

There were also no new cases on Saturday.

On Sunday they said they had one new case, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 14, up one from Friday.

Six of the patients have been hospitalized.

Statewide there were 4,450 confirmed cases as of Monday and 142 deaths.

Officials say the actual number of cases is likely much higher.

People experiencing coronavirus symptoms should call the COVID-19 Triage & Testing Center at Blanchard Valley Hospital at 419-423-7890, or the center at Bluffton Hospital at 419-369-2399.

Symptoms of COVID-19 include cough, shortness of breath, fever of 100.4 degrees or greater and fatigue.

Hancock Public Health has closed its lobby to the public.