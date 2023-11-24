County Road 180 Overpass Opens To Traffic

The new overpass on County Road 180 over State Route 15 south of Findlay opened on Friday afternoon.

ODOT posted on its social media that the overpass opened to traffic at 4:15 in the afternoon and expressed their gratitude to everyone who made the project a reality.

Another overpass over State Route 15 is set to open soon, at County Road 169 near Vanlue.

And, ODOT has plans to construct yet another overpass over State Route 15, with this latest one going up at County Road 193 in 2025.

We recently spoke with ODOT officials and Hancock County Engineer Doug Cade about the projects (video below) and how they will improve safety along the State Route 15 corridor.