Couple Adopts Dog Just In Time To Be In Their Wedding

A couple who recently adopted a dog from the Humane Society and SPCA of Hancock County had him in their wedding a few days after giving him his furever home.

The couple shared some pictures from their wedding with the Humane Society showing Wayne (on the right in the pic above) with his new fursiblings and his nearly identical new sister.

“Congratulations to his Mom and Dad on their new nuptials and Wayne, you did it buddy! You finally found your fur-ever after!” the Humane Society wrote on their Facebook page.

We spoke with the Humane Society’s Natalie Reffitt about Wayne’s (formerly Mcrib’s) journey to finding his furever home.

As Natalie mentioned in the audio above, they took McRib to Wet Nose Wednesday on WKXA on June 14 and then his new Mom stopped in to the Humane Society and put in an application for him and adopted him.

Natalie asked her why it was important to include McRib (now Wayne) in her wedding along with her other dogs.

“Our dogs are pretty much our babies and so much a part of our lives,” she said.

“It wouldn’t have been the same without them, and we decided to act on Wayne (formerly Mcrib) as quickly as we did because we planned to give him his furever home and he needed to be in the wedding pictures with us.”

Click here to see what animals the Humane Society has up for adoption.