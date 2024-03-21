Couple Facing Several Charges After Pursuit

(From the Seneca County Sheriff’s Office)

On March 20th, 2024, at approximately 12:50 PM, a Seneca County Sheriff’s Office Deputy attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle that had a passenger in the car with known felony drug-related warrants for him.

Upon initially stopping the vehicle and speaking with the occupants, the subject attempted to provide false identifying information to avoid apprehension. While the Deputy continued to investigate, the driver sped off and a vehicle pursuit ensued.

The pursuit covered several townships in the Southern portion of the county, at high rates of speed, and going through multiple stop signs in an attempt to elude the Deputies. The passenger was let out of the vehicle by the driver and took off on foot in some woods and a Deputy ran after him taking him into custody without further incident. As for the vehicle driver, after dropping off the passenger, it took off again, and additional Deputies pursued it. The vehicle eventually stopped in Wyandot County, and the driver was taken into custody.

Nathan J. Feasel, 44 YOA, Sycamore, Ohio, was arrested for outstanding felony-related drug warrants, Resisting Arrest, and Obstructing Official Business. Feasel was also found to be in possession of suspected Methamphetamine, as well. Christina M. Leimgruber, 39 YOA, Sycamore, Ohio, was arrested for Felony Fleeing/Eluding and Obstructing Official Business. Both were transported to the Seneca County Jail, where they are being held.

“The investigation is ongoing, but the Deputy’s persistence in investigating the passenger’s identity was instrumental to the investigation’s success and the other Deputies who joined the pursuit acted within policy and was able to get the vehicle driver in custody as well. It is a shame that they would put the public at risk like that and that is exactly what we train for so hard, to have good outcomes in bad situations. A job well done!” Sheriff Stevens said.