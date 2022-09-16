Court Holding Clinic To Get People Back On The Road Legally

Findlay Municipal Court is providing people with driver’s license restrictions an opportunity to resolve their issues.

The 4th annual Findlay Municipal Court DUS Day Clinic will be held on Thursday, October 6th.

The goal of the clinic is to help people resolve their legal issues and get back on the road legally.

Appointments are preferred but walk-ins are welcome. For more details and to set up an appointment, call the clerk’s office at 419-424-7141.

Over the last three years, the court has assisted more than 250 people with their license suspensions and got them on the right track to obtaining a valid license.

Some people may even leave their appointment with their driving privileges restored.

Get more information on the clinic by clicking here.