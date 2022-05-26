Court Rejects Legislative Maps That It Already Deemed Invalid

The Ohio Supreme Court says a set of Republican-drawn Ohio House and Senate district maps that the court previously ruled unconstitutional remain invalid.

Chief Justice Maureen O’Connor accused the GOP-led panel of ‘a stunning rebuke of the rule of law’ for resubmitting maps already invalidated as unconstitutional.

The 4-3 ruling marks the fifth time justices have found the commission’s legislative maps violate a 2015 constitutional amendment designed to prevent gerrymandering.

O’Connor also said a separate, federal three-judge panel has placed her court in a remarkable position by announcing it will force use of the invalid maps unless the state dispute is resolved by Friday.