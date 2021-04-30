COVID-19 Memorial Grove Of Trees Dedicated

Governor DeWine dedicated a memorial grove of trees to honor the victims and survivors of COVID-19 as well as all Ohioans who made personal sacrifices to protect others amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The ceremony was held Friday at Great Seal State Park in Chillicothe.

At the dedication the governor said the trees symbolize the hope and resiliency of the people of Ohio.

“We’ve been through a lot, we have a little more to go, but we will come out of this,” the governor said.

“We will not forget those who we have lost, but we will push on.”

The Ohio Department of Health reports that 19,284 Ohioans had died of the coronavirus as of Friday.

You can watch the dedication by clicking here.