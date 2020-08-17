COVID-19 Outbreak At Retirement Community In Findlay

Hancock Public Health says it has identified a COVID-19 outbreak at Primrose Retirement Community of Findlay.

The agency says 12 residents and three workers at the facility on Township Road 237 had tested positive for the coronavirus as of Monday afternoon.

One of the patients has been hospitalized.

Health officials say additional testing of residents and staff will be conducted this week to see if there are any more cases.

Hancock Public Health says, as of Monday, there have been a total of 435 cases in the county since the beginning of the pandemic, an increase of 17 from Friday.

The number of active cases was at 72 on Monday, an increase of 11 from Friday.

Active cases are patients who are currently under quarantine or isolation.