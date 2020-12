A pop-up testing site for COVID-19 will be available in Bowling Green on Wednesday, December 30th.

The Ohio Department of Health says anyone can get a free test and no appointment or referral is necessary.

Quantities may be limited.

The pop-up testing site will be at the Wood County Fairgrounds from noon to 4 on Wednesday.

The Wood County Fairgrounds is located at 900 West Poe Road.

For details on other upcoming testing opportunities click here.