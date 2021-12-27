COVID Cancels Another Ohio State Basketball Game

(ONN) – The Ohio State men’s basketball game against New Orleans that was scheduled for Tuesday has been canceled due to health and safety concerns within the program.

Head Coach Chris Holtmann says the team is progressing through the COVID return-to-play protocols well, but just doesn’t yet have the numbers or readiness to play a game.

This is the third straight game canceled for the Buckeyes.

They missed contests against Kentucky on December 18th and Tennessee Martin on the 21st.

The team is preparing to return to the court at Nebraska on Saturday.