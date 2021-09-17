COVID Cases Continue To Climb In Hancock County

Hancock Public Health is reporting another significant increase in COVID cases in the county.

The agency says there were 342 new cases, 25 new hospitalizations and one new death during the week of September 10th through the 16th.

Hancock County averaged 48 new cases per day over that period.

Community transmission in Hancock County remains “high” as defined by the CDC.

Hancock Public Health says 43.5 percent of Hancock County residents are fully vaccinated.

There were 253 new cases of COVID over the previous reporting period, the week of September 3rd through the 9th.

574 people have been hospitalized with COVID in Hancock County since the beginning of the pandemic and 140 have died.

Blanchard Valley Hospital recently reopened its drive-thru testing site in response to the surge of new cases.