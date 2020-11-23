COVID Cases Continue To Climb In Hancock County

Hancock Public Health is reporting 330 active cases of COVID-19 in the county as of Monday.

That number is an increase of 36 from last Wednesday.

Active cases are cases in which the patient is currently under quarantine or isolation.

The number of total cases on Monday went up to 2,325, which is a jump of more than 300 cases from last Wednesday.

32 people on Monday were hospitalized in the county with COVID.

36 people have died from the virus in Hancock County. That number held steady on Monday.

Statewide there have been more than 363,000 cases of the virus and more than 6,000 deaths.