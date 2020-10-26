COVID Cases Continue To Climb In Ohio

Ohio has surpassed 200,000 overall cases of COVID-19.

The Monday numbers from the Ohio Department of Health show there have been 200,231 cases since the pandemic started.

2,116 of those cases were recorded in the 24-hours leading up to Monday.

An additional 11 deaths were also reported on Monday, bringing the COVID death toll in Ohio to 5,217.

Both Hancock and Putnam Counties are considered a “high incidence” county.

Hancock County is still at level 2, or orange, on the state’s COVID-19 alert map.

Putnam County is still at level 3, or the red level.

The map will come out on Thursday.