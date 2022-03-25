COVID Cases Continue To Decline In Hancock County

The latest COVID numbers from Hancock Public Health show that community transmission of the virus in the county remains “low”.

The health department is reporting eight new cases, one new hospitalization and two new deaths for the weekly reporting period of March 18th to March 24th.

The previous week there were 12 new cases, one new hospitalization and one new death.

The level of community transmission in Hancock County remains “low” as defined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Blanchard Valley Health System adjusted its visitation guidelines again to lessen restrictions on visitors as COVID cases continue to decline.