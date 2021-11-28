COVID Cases Continue To Increase In Hancock County

Eight more people have died from COVID-19 in Hancock County, according to the health department.

Hancock Public Health is reporting 356 new cases, 17 new hospitalizations and eight new deaths for the week of November 19th through the 26th.

Hancock County averaged 44.5 new cases per day over that period and cases per 100,000 is 469.76.

Community transmission in Hancock County remains “high” as defined by the CDC.

770 people have been hospitalized with COVID in Hancock County since the beginning of the pandemic and 173 have died.

The health department is urging people to continue to take COVID precautions over the holidays.