COVID Cases Down Significantly In Hancock County

The latest COVID numbers from Hancock Public Health show a significant drop in new cases.

The health department is reporting 168 new cases, 15 new hospitalizations and 6 new deaths for the week of February 4th through February 11th.

Two weeks earlier those numbers were 614 new cases, 38 new hospitalizations and 9 new deaths.

Hancock County is averaging 24 new cases per day and cases per 100,000 is 232.

Two weeks ago the county was averaging 87.7 new cases per day and cases per 100,000 was 983.

49.5 percent of eligible residents are fully vaccinated while 53 percent of eligible residents have started the vaccine.

1,075 Hancock County residents have been hospitalized with COVID since the beginning of the pandemic and 248 have died.