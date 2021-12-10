COVID Cases, Hospitalizations Still High In Hancock County

COVID cases are still going in the wrong direction in Hancock County.

Hancock Public Health is reporting 405 new cases, 22 new hospitalizations and three new deaths for the week of December 3rd through December 9th.

Hancock County is averaging 57.8 new cases per day and cases per 100,000 is 498.79.

Community transmission in Hancock County remains “high” as defined by the CDC.

The COVID test positivity rate in Hancock County is 15.03 percent.

830 people have been hospitalized with COVID in Hancock County since the beginning of the pandemic and 176 have died from it.

The health department is urging everyone to continue taking COVID precautions over the holidays and to get vaccinated if you haven’t already.