COVID Cases Increasing In Hancock County

The number of active and overall cases both took a big jump in the Wednesday coronavirus data released by Hancock Public Health.

The agency says there are 178 active cases of the virus in the county, which is an increase of 64 from the previous numbers that were released on Friday.

Total cases increased by 119, up to a total of 1,182.

The number of deaths increased by three, up to a total of 29.

State data shows Putnam County has had 1,189 cases and 28 deaths.

Hancock and surrounding counties are all considered “high incidence” counties.

Hancock County is still at level 2, or orange, on the state’s COVID-19 alert map.

Putnam County is still at level 3, or the red level.

The new map will come out on Thursday.

Statewide, 2,607 new cases were reported on Wednesday along with 17 deaths.

As of Wednesday, there were a total of 205,347 cases statewide and 5,256 deaths.