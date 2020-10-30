COVID Cases Increasing Locally And Across The State

Two more Hancock County residents have died of COVID-19.

The Friday numbers from Hancock Public Health show a total of 31 county residents have now died from the virus, an increase of two from Wednesday.

Total cases in the county on Friday went up to 1,235, which is an increase of 53 cases from Wednesday.

Active cases decreased by 20 cases and as of Friday there were 158 active cases in the county.

Eight Hancock County residents were in the hospital with COVID-19 on Friday, and two were in the ICU.

State data shows Putnam County was at 1,274 cases and 28 deaths as of Friday.

Hancock and surrounding counties are all considered “high incidence” counties.

Hancock County is still at level 2, or orange, on the state’s COVID-19 alert map.

Putnam County is still at level 3, or the red level.

Statewide, a single-day record of 3,845 cases were reported on Friday along with 16 deaths.

As of Friday, there were a total of 212,782 cases statewide and 5,291 deaths.