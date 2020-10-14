COVID Cases Jump Again In Hancock County, Across State

Four more Hancock County residents have died of COVID-19.

That puts the total number of deaths in the county at 18.

Hancock Public Health says there were 907 cases as of Wednesday.

113 of the cases are active.

State data shows Putnam County had 784 cases and 27 deaths as of Wednesday.

Both Hancock and Putnam Counties are considered a “high incidence” county.

Hancock County is still at level 2, or orange, on the state’s COVID-19 alert map.

Putnam County is still at level 3, or the red level.

The new map will be released on Thursday.

Statewide, Ohio broke the record for the highest number of COVID cases reported in a single day.

2,039 new infections were reported over the last 24-hours, the first time the number has exceeded 2,000.

16 new coronavirus deaths have also been reported since Tuesday.

That brings the death toll to 5,033 statewide while there have been 173,665 cases of the virus.