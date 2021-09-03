COVID Cases On The Rise In Hancock County

Hancock Public Health is reporting 208 new cases of COVID over the week of August 27th through September 2nd.

There were seven new hospitalizations during that timeframe and no new deaths.

Since the middle of August there have been three new COVID deaths.

Average cases per day in Hancock County stands at 29.7 and community transmission remains “high” as defined by the CDC.

Hancock Public Health says about 72 percent of all COVID cases and 75 percent of hospitalizations since August 1st were people who were unvaccinated or had not reached the time requirement for full immunity after receiving the vaccination.

Health officials say the three COVID deaths in August were unvaccinated individuals.