COVID Curfew Variance Granted For Some Sporting Events

The Ohio Department of Health will issue a variance to the newly extended COVID-19 curfew for some sporting events, Governor DeWine said.

Those events are Monday Night Football games involving the Browns/Ravens and Bengals/Steelers, the Columbus Crew MLS championship game and the University of Cincinnati football conference title game.

Governor DeWine said the games are dictated by national television contracts and would not be finished until after the 10 p.m. curfew.

“To be frank, the biggest risk from these games is not the spectators who will be at the games and who will be following the safety protocols, but from other fans who may have the urge to gather with friends to watch these games inside without following mask/distancing protocols,” said Governor DeWine.

He’s asking people to rethink gathering with friends outside their household to watch the games.

“I know the importance of sports to keep our morale up, but I ask that you enjoy these events responsibly.”

The state’s COVID-19 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew was extended until January 2nd.

