COVID Deaths, Active Cases Increase In Hancock County

Two more Hancock County residents have died of COVID-19.

The total number of deaths in the county from the virus as of Wednesday stands at 12.

Hancock Public Health is reporting a total of 743 cases in the county, of which 69 are active cases.

An active case involves a patient that is currently under quarantine or isolation.

A total of 62 people have been hospitalized from the virus since the beginning of the pandemic and 12 have died.

Hancock County is still at level 2, or orange, on the state’s COVID-19 alert map.

State data shows Putnam County had 626 cases and 25 deaths as of Wednesday.

Putnam County is still at level 3, or the red level on the alert map.

The new map will be released by the governor on Thursday.