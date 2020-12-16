COVID Deaths Hold Steady In Hancock County

The number of COVID-19 deaths in Hancock County held steady in the latest data released on Wednesday, although active cases went up slightly.

Hancock Public Health on Wednesday reported 66 deaths, the same as in their Monday report.

There were 321 active cases of the virus in the county on Wednesday, an increase of six from Monday.

That slight increase follows two straight reports of declining active cases.

Active cases are patients who are currently under quarantine or in isolation.

30 people were hospitalized with the virus on Wednesday, one less than on Monday.

Statewide, there have been more than 584,000 cases and 7,700 deaths since the pandemic began.