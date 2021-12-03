COVID Hospitalizations Rising In Hancock County

While there were no new COVID-19 deaths in Hancock County over the past week, there were many new cases and hospitalizations.

Hancock Public Health is reporting 344 new cases, 38 new hospitalizations – which is more than double the number of hospitalizations from the previous week – and zero new deaths for the week of November 27th through December 2nd.

Hancock County averaged 57.3 new cases per day over that period and cases per 100,000 is 471.08.

Community transmission in Hancock County remains “high” as defined by the CDC.

808 people have been hospitalized with COVID in Hancock County since the beginning of the pandemic and 173 have died from it.

The health department is urging everyone to continue taking COVID precautions over the holidays.