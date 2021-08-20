COVID Number Rising In Hancock County

Hancock Public Heath has made it’s weekly release of Covid-19 data, and the information isn’t good.

Hancock County had 98 news case in the previous 7 days, that’s a rate of over 116 per 100-thousand, qualifying as “High” community transmission as defined by the Centers for Disease Control. The test positivity rate is 7.6%, nearly 4-times the rate of just 3 weeks ago.

With high transmission, the CDC recommends masks for all people when indoors in public spaces, no matter one’s vaccination status.

The department also reported 4 new hospitalizations and 2 additional deaths. That brings the pandemic death toll in Hancock County to 138.