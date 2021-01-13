COVID-Related Scam In Wyandot County

The sheriff’s office in Wyandot County is warning residents of a COVID-related scam.

The sheriff’s office says a group calling itself Wyandot Covid is reaching out to people through Facebook in the hope of obtaining people’s personal information.

The scammers are using pictures from the Wyandot County Health Department to make it look legitimate.

The sheriff’s office says the health department will not reach out to people through Facebook messenger or ask for any personal information in such a manner.

Anyone with questions or concerns may contact the Wyandot County Health Department at 419-294-3852.