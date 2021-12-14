COVID Test Kits Being Given Away At Marion Township House

The Marion Township Trustees will be holding a COVID-19 testing kit giveaway at the township house located at 16003 State Route 568, a little east of Findlay.

The free kits will be available on Thursday, December 16th from 4 to 6 p.m. and on Saturday, December 18th from 8 to 10 a.m or until supplies run out.

Hancock Public Health is providing the kits in an effort to encourage people to get tested for COVID before attending Christmas gatherings.

The Marion Township House is located at 16003 State Route 568.