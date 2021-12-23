COVID Test Kits Go Quickly During Drive-Thru Giveaway

The Marion Township Trustees quickly gave away more than 1,100 COVID self test kits during a drive-thru giveaway at the township house on State Route 568, a little east of Findlay.

The giveaway began at 2:30 Thursday afternoon and about an hour later all the kits were handed out.

Last week the trustees gave away around 600 kits during a giveaway event and had to cancel a second giveaway because they ran out.

The Ohio Department of Health provided Hancock Public Health and additional supply of kits in an effort to encourage people to get tested for COVID before attending Christmas gatherings.

The Findlay-Hancock Public Library has also been giving out a lot of home testing kits.

The library ran out temporarily, but on Thursday said it had the test kits back in stock.

People can request a kit through the library’s curbside service by calling 419-422-1712 or stop by the reference desk.