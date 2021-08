The City of Findlay will hold a Covid-19 vaccination clinic on Friday in Dorney Plaza, downtown. The clinic is for those age 12 and over who are not yet fully vaccinated. The shots will be offered between 10am and 1pm. To speed the process, attendees are urged to bring their identification.

As an incentive, the first 75 people vaccinated at the clinic will receive one free adult season ticket to the Hancock County Fair.