COVID Vaccination Clinic Held At University Of Findlay

A large COVID-19 vaccine clinic was held at the University of Findlay’s Koehler Complex on Saturday.

Hancock County Health Commissioner Karim Baroudi was happy with how community health partners and volunteers worked together to put on the 2000+ dose clinic.

“Literally in this arena you can see the finish line, it’s right there where the vaccine is being offered, and we want everyone to take advantage so we can get this over with,” Baroudi told WFIN at the clinic. Get more of our conversation with Baroudi in the video below.

Laura, from Findlay, (pictured above) told us that she received the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine. The two-dose Moderna vaccine was also administered at the clinic.

Baroudi said as the county receives more of the vaccine additional clinics will be scheduled.

People can call Hancock Public Health at 419-424-7105 and select option 1 for COVID-19 vaccine information and scheduling.

The state’s COVID vaccination dashboard shows that more than 2.3 million Ohioans have started the vaccination process.

In Hancock County, around 14,000 people have started the process, which is about 18 percent of the county’s population.