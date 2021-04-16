COVID Vaccination Clinics Scheduled In Hancock County

Ohio’s COVID-19 vaccination dashboard shows that nearly 34 percent of the Hancock County population — around 26,000 people — has received at least one dose of the vaccine.

Statewide, nearly 37 percent of Ohioans — around 4.3 million people — have had at least one dose as of Friday afternoon.

Hancock Public Health is letting people know about some upcoming COVID-19 vaccination clinics.

There will be a clinic on Wednesday, April 21st at Hancock Public Health for the Moderna vaccine.

On Monday, April 26th there will be a clinic at Blanchard Valley Hospital for the Pfizer vaccine.

People interested should call Hancock Public Health at 419-424-7105 and select option 1.