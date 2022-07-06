COVID Vaccine Available For Young Children

Blanchard Valley Medical Practices is now offering COVID-19 vaccinations for current patients who are ages six months to four years of age.

Appointments will take place at the Caughman Health Center, located at 1800 North Blanchard Street, Suite 121 in Findlay.

Vaccination appointments are only open to those who see a provider at a BVMP location.

To schedule a nurse visit or request the vaccine to be administered during a currently scheduled appointment, call 419-427-0809.

Nurse visits are offered Tuesday through Friday from 8:30 to 3:30.

To become a BVMP patient, call 419-422-APPT.

Vaccines will not be administered to any patients who do not meet the specific age guidelines.