COVID Vaccine Clinic Held At 50 North

Hancock Public Health held a COVID-19 vaccine clinic at 50 North on Thursday.

Shannon Chamberlin, director of community health services with Hancock Public Health, says they administered around 600 doses of the vaccine.

She said about half of those 600 doses were the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

She says the people that got the two-shot Moderna vaccine will be notified when to come back for their second dose.

Hancock Public Health, Blanchard Valley Health System and the University of Findlay are teaming up for a large vaccine clinic at the University of Findlay on Saturday.