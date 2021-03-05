CPS Chili Cook-Off Exceeds Fundraising Goal

Cancer Patient Services still had a successful Chili Cook-Off this year, despite it having to be held virtually because of the pandemic.

Chief Executive Officer Carol Metzger says they’re thrilled that more than $50,000 was raised, which is higher than the goal they set.

The Chili Cook-Off is Cancer Patient Services biggest fundraiser of the year with proceeds going to local Hancock County cancer patients.

The team awards as listed on the CPS Facebook page are as follows:

Most Spirit Money Raised

1st- Hancock Federal Credit Union ($4850.68)

2nd- Spectrum Eye Care ($2962.00)

3rd- The University of Findlay Greek Life ($2068.85)

Best Chili Presentation

1st- Hancock Federal Credit Union

2nd- Millstream Area Credit Union

3rd- Rowmark

Best Decorations

1st- Millstream Area Credit Union

2nd- Hancock Federal Credit Union

3rd- Rowmark