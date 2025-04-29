Creator Of Children’s Show ‘Arthur’ To Speak At Mazza Museum

(From the University of Findlay)

The University of Findlay’s Mazza Museum invites area residents on Saturday, May 10 to an evening of storytelling, art, and fun with Emmy Award-winning illustrator and author Marc Brown.

The creator of the beloved “Arthur” books and PBS children’s series will speak at 7 p.m., in the TLB auditorium of the Winebrenner Building on the UF campus.

The event is free and open to the public.

“Marc will share insights into his creative journey, storytelling, and illustration process in an engaging presentation that families won’t want to miss.”

Brown recently donated the majority of his original artwork – more than 1,000 pieces – to the Mazza Museum.

He said the Arthur books began with a bedtime story he told his son about an aardvark that was worried about the size of its nose.

“My son thought it was funny and it took on a life of its own,” he explained. “Later I thought, that was fun, maybe I should write it down.”

Today, Brown has more than 150 books published selling over 65 million copies.

He is a six-time Emmy award winner for the “Arthur” TV series, which is the longest-running animated children’s show in TV history.

He believes that picture books should “educate and entertain,” and his tales of Arthur always focused on fun stories featuring “a way to deal with a problem and how to solve it.” “I would get ideas from real life – every day there’s a story waiting to be told,” Brown said.

At the presentation, the author/illustrator will share details of his creative journey, explain his creative process of illustration, and reveal his latest projects. Following the presentation, there will be book sales and autographing, and Brown’s books will be on sale at 15% off retail.

Registration to attend the event is required.

Register at oilers.findlay.edu/marc-brown by Thursday, May 8.