Creepy Doll Week At Hancock Historical Museum

It’s Creepy Doll Week at the Hancock Historical Museum.

“We’re bringing you some of the creepiest dolls in our collection to get you in the Halloween spirit!”

The museum says its Creepy Doll contestants are hidden throughout the spookily decorated Hull-Flater House, ready to give you a fright.

During Creepy Doll Week from October 24 -28, the museum will be sharing pictures and a little history about the dolls for Creepy Doll Week!

People can cast their vote for the creepiest doll by clicking on the Facebook post below

Each doll will be featured over the next week and the winner of the title of Creepiest Doll will be announced on October 31st.

The dolls can also be seen by visiting the museum at 422 West Sandusky Street during normal business hours.